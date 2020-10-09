Ira Nathan Temple, 53, passed away in Liberty on Oct. 6, 2020.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Tower Hill Church in Liberty and 1 p.m. Sunday until services there at 2. The Rev. Greg Arnold will officiate. Graveside services will follow in Sterling Cemetery in Amite County. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nathan was born Oct. 8, 1966, in Meadville to James Temple and Wessie Mae Brister Temple.
Nathan was married to Mary, his high school sweetheart, on June 22, 1985. The couple had two children whom he loved and adored. Nathan set about teaching them the ways of life and living for the Lord.
He worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation for 26 years, where he became the maintenance superintendent before he retired.
Nathan was an active member at Tower Hill where he served as a board member. He was very dedicated to his church and church family. He encouraged others and was a crucial member of the community. He will be missed by many.
Nathan was preceded in death by his father and wife, Mary Elizabeth Sterling Temple.
He is survived by his mother; son, Jonathan Temple; daughter, Micaela Andrus; son-in-law, Brock Andrus; siblings, Wesley Temple, Bobby Temple, husband of Jeannie, David Temple, husband of PollyAnna, Joe Temple, husband of Mary. numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
