Curtis T. Hayes, 65, of Osyka, died May 10, 2020.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at People’s Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Terry’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hayes was born Aug. 13, 1954, in Pike County to Nancy Addison Hayes and Willie Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Julious and Leona Addison and Calvin and Mary J. Hayes; three uncles, Calvin Hayes, Alton Addison and Albert Addison; five aunts, Delia Simmons, Mattie Hayes, Gloria Addison, Hilda Johnson and Julia Walls; and one brother-in-law, Johnny Ray Aych.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Hayes; five children, LeKreisha Hayes, Gregory Hayes, Roderick Hayes, LaQuinton Hayes and Derrick Henderson; one stepson, John Coats; 11 grandchildren; his mother; five sisters, Beatrice (Oliver) Varnado, Willie (Roddie) Varnado, Mary Aych, Thelma (Robert) Brumfield and Linda (Leonard) Carter; three brothers, Eugene Hayes, Ricky (Terry) Hayes and Otis Hayes; one brother-in-law, James (Joyce) Williams; one sister-in-law, Cynthia Coats; four aunts, one great-aunt and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
