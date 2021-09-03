Hattie L. “Cookie” Tate, 67, of Magnolia, died Aug. 27, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 48 East, Magnolia. The Rev. Gary Brumfield, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Tate was born March 30, 1954, in Pike County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.