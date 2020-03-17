Daisy Mae Freeman Howlett, 76, of McComb died March 14, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb until services at 3 p.m. Rev. Jeff Van will officiate, and burial will be in Barron Bethany cemetery.
Daisy was born June 22, 1943, in McComb to the late Walter R. and Ruth Freeman.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed dancing and coloring. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; and seven siblings, L.B. Freeman, Mary Lee Vandergriff, John H. Freeman, Walter Freeman, Tom Freeman, Suzanne Freeman and Benny Joe Freeman.
She is survived by three daughters, Karen A. Dunaway, Theresa R. Gross and her husband, and Vicki Starr Walker and her husband; one sister, Gladys Irene Freeman Moak; five grandchildren, Kristy Marsalis (Joseph Love), Danny Brown (Kayla), Eric Wood (Melissa), Chelsea Boutte (Joshua Jude) and Breanna Wallace; eight great-grandchildren; a special niece, Glenda Haney; numerous other nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews; a very special devoted friend; Clarice Dillon Carmel; and a host of friends and family.
