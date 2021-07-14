Louis J. Laws, 95, of McComb died July 9, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Thursday until services at 1 p.m. at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Martin T. Johnson officiating and burial in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is handling arrangements.
Mr. Louis was born May 8, 1926, in Magnolia to the late Will Laws and Henrietta McClain Laws.
Louis moved his young family to Philadelphia, Pa., in 1952, joining Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
While in Philadelphia, he obtained employment with the Philadelphia Transit Co. working the rails, and later the electrical company ITE.
After retiring in 1989 and moving back to Mississippi, he found employment at Walmart, worked there for 30 years and retired in 2017 at the age of 91. He had a lot of time to enjoy his garden.
Louis was an active member at Sweet Home, serving on the usher board, trustee board, brotherhood and SAG.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and six brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marie; his children, Cecilia Diane and Louis Monty; daughter-in-law, Joyce; his grandchildren, Guy Booth and Isaiah Laws; two great-grandchildren, Stefon and Laron Booth; a great-great-grandson, Michael Booth; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and more friends and admirers than any man can have in his 95 years.
