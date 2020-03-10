James “Larry” Pannell, 76, of McComb, died March 7, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is noon today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until services at 2 p.m. with Rev. Marvin Howard officiating. Interment will be in Pike Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Pannell was born on June 29, 1944, to James Pannell and Nettie Belle Smith Pannell.
He was a retired engineer for Caterpillar. Upon his retirement in Illinois, he moved to McComb and worked for his brother in law at Air Comfort.
Mr. Pannell was preceded in death by his father and his first wife, Connie Pannell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maxine Pine Jones Pannell of McComb; his mother, Nettie Smith Pannell of McComb; his son, Mike Pannell (Sabrina) of Oswago, Ill.; stepsons, Alfred Lee “Buddy” Pine (Sherry) of Harahan, La., Greg Pine (Melissa) of Summit; a stepdaughter, Sharon Pine of McComb; special daughter-in-law, Cassie Howard of McComb; brothers, Gerald Pannell of Aurora, Ill., and Van Smith of Blue Mountain; sisters, Ethel Page of New Albany and Mary Adams of Guntown; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
