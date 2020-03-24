Jeannie McDowell

Mother Norma J. “Jeannie” Brown McDowell, 84, of McComb, died March 18, 2020, at Beacham Memorial Hospital.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Visitation continues 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church until services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Emmanuel Powell Jr., pastor, officiating. Burial will be in True Gospel Memorial Garden.
Mother McDowell was born Aug. 18, 1935, to Sidney and Verna Barnes Brown.
Mother McDowell united with Sweet Home M.B. Church and was baptized at an early age. Later, she moved her membership to True Gospel M.B. Church, where she served faithfully on the Mother Board and was a member of the beautification and welcoming committees until her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oscar McDowell Jr.; two sisters, Dorothy B. Parker and Doris Wooten; two brothers, Charles Brown and Jewel Brown; and a daughter-in-law, Veronica Quinn McDowell.
She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, Mickell L. (Rosalind) McDowell Sr., Roger C. McDowell Sr., Ronald D. (JoAnna) McDowell Sr., and Sheldon A. (Marie) McDowell; two daughters, Cecilia A. McDowell and Linda G. McDowell; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law; two special cousins, Jesse Lee Garner and Alice Marie Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and the True Gospel and Sweet Home M.B. Church families.
