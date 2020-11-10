Mark David Olin, 58, of McComb, passed away of natural causes Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 8, 1962, in Miami to the late Theodore Olin and Mary Ann Olin.
He was a production supervisor for Georgia-Pacific and served his country in the U.S. Army as a lifeguard.
He enjoyed boating, fishing, woodworking and water sports.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers, Darrell Hansen and Vernon Hansen.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Anne-Marie Olin; brother, Tim Olin; sister, Cynthia Knowles; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.