Willie Jefferson, 67, of Jayess died Aug. 21, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown, and continues 10 a.m. Saturday at New Home Church of Christ Holiness, Jayess, until services at 11. Elder Maxie Lowe Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Jefferson was born June 28, 1952, in Walthall County.
