Jerry Keith Greer, 68, of Jayess, died Nov. 18, 2019, at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Hospital surrounded by loving family.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Bethel Baptist Church in Monticello and continues 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 with the Rev. Bill Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery.
Mr. Greer was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his brothers, sisters, children, grandson and son-in-law with all of his heart. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Branning. They would spend hours playing cowboys and Indians and drawing on Branning’s dry erase board.
He often played his guitar and sang songs that he and his wife loved. He was a very good guitarist and often talked about playing guitar with his band August Heat as a young man. He enjoyed fishing, reading, and watching old westerns.
Most of all Mr. Greer loved Jesus; he shared his saving grace with every person he encountered. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlis Greer of Pricedale and Christine Martin Greer; his stepfather, Carl Greer; his wife, Barbara Ann Roberts Greer; his son, Kinni Arlis Greer; his brother, Bobby Greer; and his best friends, Larry Dale and Tyson Vaughan.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Charles Lambert of Monticello; his grandson, Branning Lambert; his daughter, Christine Rutledge of Baton Rouge, La.; his sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Thomas Deer of McComb; his niece, Jennifer Deer of McComb; his brother, Larry Greer of McComb; his sister, Katie Greer of McComb; and numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Pallbearers are Charles Lambert, Thurman Lambert, Ryan Everett, Brently Peavey, Chris Roberts and Terrell Smith.
