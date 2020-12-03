Tamra Williams, 62, of McComb died Nov. 29, 2020, at Southwest Regional Medical Center.
A walk-through visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today at Craft Funeral home in McComb. Graveside services will be noon Friday at Pike Memorial Gardens. Masks are required at both the visitation and the graveside service.
Ms. Williams was born Oct. 22, 1958, to Jessie B. Sims Conerly and Eddie B. Butler.
She was the owner of Mississippi Kids Academy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sharon Bates Snoddy.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Williams; two sons, Ethan and Carleon Williams; stepfather, Obiedee Conerly; two brothers, Kelvin (Barbara) Butler and Bernadette Manyfield; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
