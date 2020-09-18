Lorena “Elise” Pierce, 93, a longtime resident of Ruth, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at Aston Court Assisted Living Center.
A graveside service for family and friends will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Felder Campground Cemetery, 8071 W. Topisaw S., Summit. Dr. Woody Rimes and the Rev. James Twiner will officiate the services with Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Pierce was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Gillsburg. She was the daughter of Bud and Georgia Prescott.
Until her health failed, she was an active member of Felder United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Pierce loved to cook meals for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved reminiscing about family and friends and looking at family pictures. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Roy Alton Massey; her second husband, Willie Lamar “Bill” Pierce; one daughter, Gale Massey Milton and husband Glen Milton; brothers, Barney Prescott, George Prescott, Percy Prescott and Wallace Prescott; and sisters, Christine Furr, Mamie Simmons, Natalie Wall and Ontee Wiltshire.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Massey Mote (Clifton) and Carol Massey Watts; grandchildren, Chad Milton and wife Christy, Crystal Simpson and husband Ricky, Corey Milton, Jennifer Wilson, Bradley Mote and wife Laine, Lamar Watts and Brian Watts; great-grandchildren, Drew and Charlie Milton, Madison and Brayden Simpson, Jace Brandon, Maci and Tanner Wilson, Haden and Grace Mote; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Chad Milton, Corey Milton, Bradley Mote, Lamar Watts, Brian Watts and Ricky Simpson.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her caregiver and friend, Gloria Smith, the staff of Aston Court Assisted Living Center, Hospice Compassus and her friends from the Felder Campground community.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
