Bessie Lee “Madea” Magee Sanchez, 92, of New Orleans entered eternal rest Sept. 15, 2020, at University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Visitation is 8 a.m. Saturday until homegoing celebration at 10 at Mount Kingdom Baptist Church, 3756 Louisa St., New Orleans. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 149 Mount Moriah Road, Tylertown. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Bessie was the daughter of the late John Ethan Magee and the late Freddie Wilson Magee.
Early in life she married the late Wallace Young, and to that union they became parents to the late Johnny Alton Young and the late Gloria Jean Young Hines. Later in life she married Alvin Sanchez.
Bessie was preceded in death by her siblings, Louvenia, Cleveland, Earnestine, Verlee, Excell, Hilbert, Eldra and John Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories 11 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren along with a host of other family and friends.
