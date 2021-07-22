Lawrence Wayne Pittman, 59, of Texas and formerly of McComb died July 13, 2021, in Detroit.
Memorial services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor James Banks officiating. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Pittman was born March 4, 1962, in Pike County to J.W. and Ethel Pittman.
