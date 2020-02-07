Yemin A. Polk Feb 7, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yemin A. Polk, 37, of Magnolia died Feb. 4, 2020, in a Walthall County car accident. Arrangements are incomplete with Craft Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 58° Sunny Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Porter updates constituents City cleaning up books Bills seek funds for armory, Scenic Rivers Hospital slates Valentine’s Day health fair at heart center S. Pike names Eyster, Blake top administrator, teacher Mardi Gras parade set Jail guards arrested for contraband Vote on McComb water, sewer hikes looms Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDrugs, cash seizedJail guards arrested for contrabandTwo killed in wreck on Highway 98Man stabbed to deathMan recovering from shooting in McComb homeLiberty woman dies in wreckFaith Racers bring motocross riders closer to GodSheriff to get basicsFire razes Pike homeMonica J. Alexander Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWreck outside Centreville kills one, sends two to hospital (2)Ava Lou Raborn (1)MLK Day events slated (1)Monica J. Alexander (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
