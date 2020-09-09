Brenda A. Reeves, 74, of McComb, passed away Sept. 7, 2020, at University Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11:30 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Private burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. The Rev. Woody Rimes will officiate.
Brenda was born in Pike County on Aug. 21, 1946, to Robert Carl Alexander and Catherine Morgan Alexander.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, McComb. In her younger years she enjoyed painting and needlework. She will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved her.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, George Reeves Jr.; a sister, Joan Brent; and a brother, Allen Alexander.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law; George “Chad” Reeves and Amy Reeves of Eads, Tenn.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah H. Moak and Joel C. Moak of McComb, and Michelle Brady and Dan Brady Jr. of Terry; a brother, David B. Alexander of Jayess; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dorothy Alexander, Betty Coon and Danny Coon, all of Jayess; a sister-in-law, Gail Ratcliff of the Silver Creek community; seven grandchildren, Brittany Lovett (Johnathon), Dustin Moak (Olivia), Donnie Petrus, Mackenzie Brady, Jacob Brady, Jenna Reeves and Caleb Reeves; four great-grandchildren, Braden Myers, Kylah Jo Lovett, Lainey Moak and Mason Moak; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
