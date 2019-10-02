Rita Faye Thornton Wroten, 74, of McComb and formerly of Smithdale, passed away Sept. 29, 2019, in the early morning hours at Camellia Estates, surrounded by her family.
Services were 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Burial was in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Smithdale. The Rev. LaVerne Sumerlin officiated.
Rita was born July 7, 1945, in McComb, to Eugene and Bessie Thornton.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Smithdale. Rita retired from Cox Cable in Baker, La., after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Melvin Eugene Wroten; three brothers, Winard Thornton, Melroy Thornton and Lamar Thornton; and a sister, Clarene Thornton Johnston.
She is survived by two sons, Rickey Wroten (Sheri) of Zachary, La., and Rusty Wroten (Staci) of Biloxi; a daughter, Jill Spencer (Danny) of Chatawa; a sister, Bettye Noland (JD) of Jackson, La.; three grandchildren, Nicholas Wroten (Jennifer), Asher-Jacob Phoenix (Amber) and Shelby Foreman (Nathan); four great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Brayden Wroten and Serena and Haru Phoenix; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Darron Wroten, Asher Phoenix, Charles Badeaux, Danny Spencer, Nathan Foreman and Rusty Wroten.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Luke’s Hospice and to Regina Slaven for the excellent care given to Rita during this time in her life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.