Willie James Anderson Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2021.
Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. today at Baxter Brothers Funeral Home in Columbia, Tenn. Graveside service will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Dinah Cemetery No. 2, McComb, with Pastor James E. Banks officiating. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb is handling local arrangements.
Mr. Anderson was born Feb. 22, 1949, in McComb to the late Willie Anderson Sr. and Mattie Mae Hood Caison.
Willie graduated from Burglund High school in 1969 and Schoolcraft College in 1977. He retired from General Motors in Spring Hill, Tenn., after 36 years of service as a machine repairman and was a member of Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
He lived a long, happy life surrounded by people who loved him and would do anything for his family. Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, hunting and watching sports, especially his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; his forever love, Diannie Anderson; siblings, Roosevelt Ruffin Sr., Georgia Charles, Victoria Pittman, Willie Mae Anderson and Carolyn Anderson; granddaughter, Savannah Brooks; and great-grandson, Adrian Anderson.
He is survived by his daughters, Niambi Anderson, Tranishea Anderson and Kymm Hoops; son, William Anderson; grandchildren, Keyanna Dudley, Andrew Anderson, Javontae Anderson, Gabrielle Hoops and Imani Lee; great-grandchildren, Zane Anderson and Isla Anderson; siblings, Ethel Pittman (L.W.), Lucious Ruffin, Johnny Anderson, Harvey Anderson, Charles McDaniel, Willie Ray Anderson, Eugene Anderson, Willie “Lil Willie” Anderson and Mamie Anderson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
