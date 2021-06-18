William Dalton McCurley, 22, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2021.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, and continues 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11. The Rev. Daniel Cook will officiate and burial will be in Graves Chapel Cemetery in the Busy Corner community.
Dalton was full of joy and charisma, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was born Sept. 24, 1998, in McComb, to William E. “Bill” McCurley and Nicole Lillie Dykes Young.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
He was survived by his father; half-brother, Jared Young; maternal grandparents, Diane and Eddie Dykes; paternal grandparents, Barbara and Mickey McKell and Earl and Dianne McCurley; aunt, Amy Campbell and husband Irby; cousins, Maddie and Makenzie Campbell; great-uncle and -aunt, Greg and Susan Graves; and cousin, Matt Graves.
Pallbearers will be Chris Robertson, Glenn Forbes, Brandon Tarver, Matt Graves, Irby Campbell, Danny LaFontaine, Randy Owens and Tommy Rushing. Honorary pallbearers are Greg Graves, Bruce Dendy, Jay Cambre and the Southwest Mississippi Community College structural fitting class of Woodville.
