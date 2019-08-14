Addie Brumfield Herring White, 92, of McComb passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 at New Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Reeves Cemetery under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.
Mrs. White was born to the late Maxie and Gladys Brumfield of Tylertown on Jan. 13, 1927.
She was the wife of the late Charles Herring of Dexter and the late Joe C. White of McComb.
Addie attended Salem High School and graduated as the valedictorian of her class. After high school she attended Southwest Mississippi Community College along with her husband Charlie, where she earned an associate’s degree. She played basketball during her high school years and was very competitive. She loved learning and was a very hard-working student and always tried to do her best and give 100%!
After college she worked at the Federal Reserve in New Orleans, and then at Crown Zellerbach in Bogalusa, La., until she retired.
“Miss Addie” or MawMaw, as most of us knew her, loved to celebrate! She celebrated her birthdays, the Saints and family reunions. As soon as one birthday or reunion ended, she was looking forward to the next! She still knew every Saints player by name and never missed a game, either on TV or at the Superdome. We always marveled at her knowledge of players’ background and stats — golf, basketball or football — pro and college!
After marrying Joe Clyde in 1975, she became a faithful member of East McComb Baptist Church, which is today New Heights Baptist Church. For 26 years she was the tour director for the Keenagers, organizing two trips annually throughout the United States.
Miss Addie’s steadfast love and care for Joe Clyde enriched his life, which gave their children extra years with their dad, for which they are forever grateful.
A loyal and enthusiastic supporter of the Saints, she and Joe Clyde attended home games with season tickets annually until Joe Clyde was no longer able to attend. In recent years, her grandson, Joely, and she would again cheer her favorite team at the Superdome. In 2006, thinking the Saints were going to the Superbowl in early 2007, Joely booked a trip to Miami, and Miss Addie, Larrye, Joely, Patsy and Scott Griffin instead saw the Indianapolis Colts defeat the Chicago Bears. Thankfully for Larrye and Miss Addie, they did get to see the Saints win the Super Bowl in 2009!
Joe Clyde and Addie loved to travel. They went with Larrye, Patsy and their family on RV trips to Atlanta for a Braves game and to Disney World. After his death she continued with them on more excursions to Disney World, Tennessee and Europe. Away and at home, she would start conversations with anyone. She never met a stranger.
Mrs. White was also preceded in death by her four children, Kay Hill, Larrye J. White, Debbie Monk and Charlie Mike Herring; as well as her twin brother Addison; brothers, Hilton, Batson, Joe and Billy; and one sister, Elise Grubbs.
She is survived by her children, Patsy White of Gulfport, Gaylon White of Cornelius, N.C., Randy and Susan White of McComb, Mark and Melody White of Gulfport, Janet and Mark Alvarez of Fort Walton, Fla., Maxie Hill of Tylertown, William Monk of Mendenhall, and Tawana Herring of Columbia; sisters-in-law, Julia Lee White of Summit and Sally Brumfield of Hattiesburg; 38 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Tim White, Joely White, Duston Herring, Sam White, Dane Herring, John William White, McGwire Griffin and Tristan White.
The family of Miss Addie would like to thank these ladies for their special care: Diane Vicknair, Stacy Beck, Judy Freeman, Judy Parsons and Alida Ortega.
