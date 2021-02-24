Golda Donis Brown, 74, of Summit went to be with Jesus on Feb. 22, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, Summit, with the Rev. Dwayne Scoggins and the Rev. Diane Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donis was born in Lincoln County on Oct. 29, 1946, to the late Van Hailey Brown and Grace Bigner Brown.
She was a retired LPN, having worked in McComb at Locust Street Nursing Home, Delaware Nursing Home and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
She attended Bogue Chitto High School and graduated from Southwest Mississippi Community College School of Nursing. After retiring, she continued to do private duty service.
She was a member of Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, the Odds and Ends Sunday School Class, and the United Methodist Women’s Group. She was a wonderful sister and a loving mother and grandmother. Donis gave shelter to abused dogs, and Charlie, her latest pet, will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; one son, Truman Rex Wallace; and one granddaughter, China Wallace.
She is survived by three sons, Haley Scott Wallace and Chrystal, Chad Quin Wallace, and Winston Tony Ramirez Jr. and Chrissy, all of Summit; one sister, Nancy Richardson and Larry of Summit; five grandchildren, Kayla Lindsey and Lucas, Courtney Wallace, Donovan Wallace and Necole, Cheri Ramirez and Brandyn Ramirez; two great-grandchildren, Kinsley Wallace and Riley Wallace; one niece, Leslie Worthy; one nephew, Chris Richardson; and a host of cousins, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Michael Albritton, Chris Richardson, Tony Scroggs, Bruce Smith, Speedy Smith and Harold Woodall. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Odds and Ends Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
