Eddie Lewis Sr., 66, of Magnolia, died Jan. 4, 2020, at Singing River Health and Rehabilitation Center in Moss Point.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Friday (not Saturday as earlier reported) until services at noon at New Zion Baptist Church, Magnolia. The Rev. Lonnie Pounds will officiate and the Rev. Edgar Lewis is pastor. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Craft Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.