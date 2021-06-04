Nell Marie Howell Price, 97, passed from this life June 2, 2021. at her residence.
Visitation is 2 p.m. today until services at 3:30 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Dr. David Millican officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Mrs. Price was a native of McComb and was born Dec. 16, 1923.
She moved to Memphis in 1948 to 1966 where she was a member of Highland Heights Baptist Church, then lived in Mobile, Ala., until 2005. She then moved to McComb, where she was a member of the Waiters Sunday School Class, Cottage Hill Baptist Church and The Pioneers Club, having retired from South Central Bell Telephone Co. in 1982 in Mobile.
After moving to McComb, she became a member of South McComb Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Claude S. Price Jr. of Bogue Chitto; her mother, Alice Sullivan Howell and her father, Ernie Lee Howell; step-mother, Johnnie Lou Brewer Howell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnell Ladner and Cornelius Ladner; and sister and brother-in-law, Hilda Lou Stockton and H.D. Stockton.
She is survived by one brother, Kenneth Lee Howell and Kathy Hitchcock Howell of Mandeville, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends of the Price and Howell families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Luke Hospice.
