Martha Sue Alexander, 78, of Jayess, passed from this life on Jan. 19, 2021, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Visitation is 1 p.m. today until services at 2 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with burial in Enon Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Alexander and the Rev. John Alexander will officiate.
Mrs. Alexander was born Nov. 22, 1942, in Marion County to Wilton Blackwell and Ruby Brown Blackwell.
She was a longtime and faithful member of Enon Baptist Church. She enjoyed being a housewife and mother. Her dedication to love of family was reflected in her home every day. She loved to care for her flower gardens and prepare meals for her family every day without exception. She also loved and cared for her pet cats that she called her babies. She had a tremendous love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ray Blackwell.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Vernon Alexander; daughter, Tammie Rogers (Buzzy) of Summit; sons, Mike Alexander (Lisa) of McComb and Kenny Alexander (Beverly) of Jayess; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She also had three very close friends, Frankie Phelps, Lavoyce Greer and Pearl Boyd.
Pallbearers are Buzzy Rogers, Brent McMillian, Jordan Adams, John Alexander, Kenny Alexander and Mike Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers are Dustin Beck and Derwin Cothern.
The family requests memorials be made in her name to St. Luke Hospice Care.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.