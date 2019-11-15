Edgar H. Rice Jr., 90, of Brookhaven passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019, at McComb Nursing and Rehab Center in McComb.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. today at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. David Millican officiating and Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Rice was born in Jackson Oct. 8, 1929, to the late Edgar Herman Rice Sr. and Eddie Faulkner Rice Newman.
Mr. Rice graduated from McComb High School and lived much of his life with his mother in the Mars Hill community. He was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.
Mr. Rice was a resident of the Kingsborough Apartments in Brookhaven for many years, where he enjoyed his friends and activities. His last years were spent at McComb Nursing and Rehab where he enjoyed making new friends and catching up with old ones. He was well known for his joyful disposition, rare wit and infectious smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Mamie Rice; two half-brothers; and good friend, David Hewitt.
He is survived by many friends.
Friends express gratitude to McComb Nursing and Rehab and Hospice Compassus for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mars Hill Baptist Church Youth Group.
