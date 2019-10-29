Joan C. Latham, 87, of Liberty and formerly of Smithdale, passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at the Liberty Community Living Center.
Services were Monday at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Burial was in the church cemetery. Rev. Jared Leonard officiated.
Mrs. Latham was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Philadelphia to John I. Conway and Edna Thomas Conway. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, caring for her husband and seven children. She loved to sing in the choir, and cooking. She especially loved her time spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, O.M. “Bubba” Latham; and a daughter, Joan M. Latham.
She is survived by her children, James Latham and wife Lawana, Jean Gartman, John Latham, Mary Jane Adams and husband Warren, and Buddy French; grandchildren, Janie Bass, Brady Gartman, Laura Delaune, Jimmy Latham, Ben Latham, Scott Latham, Tyler Cunningham, Josh Cunningham, Tucker Adams and Juliana Adams; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim Conway; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were her “grandsons,” Brady Gartman, Jimmy Latham, Tyler Cunningham, Josh Cunningham, Tucker Adams, Chris Bass, and Anthony Delaune.
Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Gartman and Craig Bass.
