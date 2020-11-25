Preston Wayne Gabriel, 2 months, of Covington, La., passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at Children's Hospital in New Orleans.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday until services at noon at Inhabitants of the Rock Church in Smithdale. Rev. Curtis Ready and Rev. Keith Lilly will officiate, and burial will be in Freeman Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Preston was born in Covington on Sept. 22, 2020, to Michael E. and Kaitlyn Snow Gabriel.
I'll never forget you my sweet baby Preston. You loved to be held. You loved when Mommy and Daddy sang you a lullaby throughout the nights. You loved when big Sissy and big brother would talk to you and you would have such a big smile on your face.
You'd get excited when Daddy got home from a long day at work and you would wake up from a nap wanting Daddy to hold you. You loved to be rocked by Mommy at night. My sweet baby Preston is now an angel dancing with Jesus. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Regina Gabriel.
He is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents, Ernest and Maudie Snow; paternal grandfather, Edward Gabriel; one brother, Michael Gabriel Jr.; and one sister, Madison Gabriel.
The family would like to thank Emily Snow for her wonderful support and being a great aunt.
Pallbearers will be Ernest Snow and Michael Gabriel.
