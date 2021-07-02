Bobbie Jean Johnson, 90, of Tylertown, passed away at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg on June 24, 2021.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday at Lexie Baptist Church until services at 3 with the Rev. Randall Griffin and the Rev. Danny Stevens officiating. Burial will be in the Tylertown Cemetery II. Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Johnson was born June 16, 1931, in Walthall County to the late Otellia and Jesse Prescott.
Mrs. Bobbie was the longtime business owner of Fads and Fashions in downtown Tylertown, where she shared her passion for retail and fashion. When Bobbie was not operating her business, she and her husband enjoyed traveling to numerous places.
Mrs. Johnson was a member of Lexie Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Johnson, and sister, Estelle Prescott Thornhill.
Survivors include her children, Peggy Johnson (Jimmy) Lowery, Ronnie (Linda Sue) Johnson and Billy (Linda) Johnson; grandchildren, Susan Johnson, Corie (Jamie) Lawrence, Kyle (Jody) Johnson and Dusty Lowery; great-grandchildren, Tyler Holiday, Whitney Johnson, Claudia Johnson and Lexie Lawrence; great-great-grandchild, Ryker Johnson; brothers, Joe Prescott and Jerry Prescott; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loving family.
Pallbearers are Kyle Johnson, Jamie Lawrence, Joe Prescott, Jerry Prescott, John Fortenberry, Todd Prescott and Ryan McKenzie.
Honorary pallbearers are Dusty Lowery, Douglas Prescott and Tyler Holiday.
