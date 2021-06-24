Donna Lyn Price McKenney, 62, of McComb, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 21, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Sharkey Funeral Home and continues 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will be at Navilla Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn.
Donna was born March 12, 1959, to the late Herman and Mary Price.
She worked at Walmart for more than 15 years, where she was a CSM.
She was a precious lady who had a huge love for animals, especially her goats and her dog, Gracie. She loved being outdoors in her yard where she loved to plant and grow flowers.
She was a member of South McComb Baptist Church, where she served for years.
She loved the fall season and loved to decorate for holidays, especially Christmas, when she would gather with all her family. She loved her family with all her heart and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 43 years, Harris McKenney; mother-in-law, Vescie McKenney; father-in-law Gilbert James McKenney; one sister, Betty Jo Tarver; four brothers-in-law, David Causey and Michael, Phillip and Lennox McKenney; and one nephew, Mike McKenney.
She is survived by two sisters, Hannah Causey and Edna Andrews (Jimmy Dale); two brothers, Herman W. Price (Audrey) and Manuel Price; three sisters- in-law, Corliss Morgan, Dee Dee Hartzog and Joyce Layton; one brother-in-law, Jimmy McKenney (Sharon); nieces and nephews, Tracy Brumfield (Ray), Mary Matherson (Jason), Herman Price Jr., Amanda Sellers, Jason Price, Junior Price, Cole Causey (Kimberly), Lisa McKenney, Patricia Milton (Kohn), Eva Bass (Neal) and Dawn LeBlanc; seven great- nieces, two great-nephews, two great-great-nephews and a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PALS Rescue, 1071 Marks Road, McComb, MS 39648.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
