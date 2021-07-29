Tommy Bell, 44, of McComb, died July 16, 2021, at Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg after a lengthy illness.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. of McComb.
He was born Nov. 17, 1976, to Charlye Mae Bell and the late Willie Bell in McComb.
He was preceded in death by his father Willie Bell.
Tommy leaves to cherish his memories his devoted and loving wife, Mary Bell; five children, JaMarcus Patterson, Trey Bell, Tomesa Bell, Aurielle Robinson, all of McComb, and Jr. Bell of Jackson; one grandchild, Kylie Robinson; his loving and devoted mother, Charlye Bell; one sister, Carolyn (James) Swearingen; three brothers, Malcolm Wilson, Dennis Bell and Gregory Bell; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
