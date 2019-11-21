Betty Wroten 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Betty Wroten, 81, of Smithdale, passed away Nov. 20, 2019. Services are incomplete with Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 61° Clear Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News City coffers dwindling Dad: ‘This is my blood’ The Monday Report Mourners hold vigil for slain store clerk County hires road overseer, deputy Supervisors want more communication from Extension office What a difference in a week for Saints He gave all Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMom: Shot son on mendMourners hold vigil for slain store clerkHelping the homelessMan shot dead in parking lot fightVideo captured killingIncoming sheriff begins hiring processTeacher to serve 5 years in student sex caseDad: ‘This is my blood’Summit police chief Isaac diesHe gave all Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMourners hold vigil for slain store clerk (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.