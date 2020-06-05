On June 3, 2020, Martha “Monk Monk” Wilson Moore, 79, of Smithdale, left this world and is now more alive than ever, walking, breathing and loving her Lord along with “the great cloud of witnesses that have gone before us” (Hebrew 12:1).
The Rev. Michael Didon, the Rev. John Rushing and Dr. Steve Bishop will bring messages of hope at a graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Smithdale. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Moore was born Aug. 5, 1940, to Clyde and Julia Wilson.
Monk Monk eloped with her sweetheart, Willie B. “Buddy” Moore (“Bee Baw”).
They had seven children: Daryl Moore, Stevie Moore, Melanie Rhodus, Glenn Moore, Mitch Moore, Lori Moore and John “Butch” Ross. Monk Monk had 13 grandchildren: Brian Rhodus, Landon Moore, Julie Anne Moore, Katie Bardwell, Blake Rhodus, Taylor Smith, Kelly Smith, Jacey Moore, Will Smith, Ty Moore, Cameron Elston, Connor Elston and Chase Elston. She also had eight great-grandchildren: Remlie Harper Magee, Mary McClendon Moore, Gemma Ruth Rhodus, Paul Maverick Moore, Atlie Lorelei Bardwell, Clayton Bardwell, Colby Bardwell and Colton Bardwell. Monk Monk’s nieces and nephews are vast in number but are greatly loved by all of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Moore; son, Mitch Moore; and sister, Cindy Hayes.
Monk Monk was a faithful member of Hebron Baptist Church, where she had a servant’s heart. She devoted herself to learning the Word of God personally and with her Sunday school class. Visitors to Monk Monk’s house would always find her Bible and devotional book opened on her kitchen table.
She also worked with the Women’s Missionary Union, which supports missionaries at home and abroad, through prayer and financial contributions. Lastly, Monk Monk exemplified a Christ-like love while serving the members of Hebron Baptist Church and her community as the wife of a deacon.
Although it breaks our hearts to see her leave this world, she knew and taught us that “if we have died with Christ, we believe that we will also LIVE with Him. We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over Him. For the death He died He died to sin, once for all, but the life He lives He lives to God. So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and ALIVE to God in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 6:8-11)
So we know that one day we will see her again, and you can too, simply by following Jesus and letting Him be Lord of your life. “He is the way, truth, and life. And, no one comes to the Father except through Him.” (John 14:6)
Pallbearers are Monk Monk’s grandsons: Brian Rhodus, Landon Moore, Blake Rhodus, Taylor Smith, Will Smith, and Ty Moore.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring her legacy by donating to the Hebron Baptist Church Youth Fund to help share the Gospel to the young people of our community and world. 6157 Hebron Road, Smithdale, MS 39664.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.