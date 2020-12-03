Ulandalyn Anderson, 51, of Sandy Hook died Nov. 27, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Second Mount Bethel Church Cemetery, 137 N. Patton Road, Sandy Hook, with the Rev. Curtis Keys, pastor, officiating. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Ms. Anderson was born April 14, 1969, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of the late Robert Earl Thompson Jr. and the late Annie Mae Lewis Thompson.
