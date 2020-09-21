Carl E. Blalock, 85, of Liberty passed away Sept. 19, 2020.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Blalock Cemetery in Liberty.
He was born July 27, 1935 in Liberty, the son of the late Willie Cleveland Blalock and Nora Lee Plemmons Blalock. He was a lifelong owner-employee of Blalock's Grocery in Liberty, which he ran with his brothers, and was very active in the community. He was a former member of the Liberty Chamber of Commerce and the boards of Amite School Center and Amite County Medical Services.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a bishopric counselor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Whittington Blalock; daughter, Denise Honea; three grandchildren, Sara Blalock, Nathan Blalock, and Mary Margaret Nickens; son-in-law, John Steele; brother, Lee Blalock, and sister, Dorothy Hadley.
He is survived by two daughters, Carla Steele and Rhonda Nickens and husband Dean; one son, Ronnie Blalock and wife Cheryl; 12 grandchildren, Matthew Blalock, Anna VanNorman, Chris Honea, Joshua Honea, Kane Honea, Lynlee Maddren, Leighton Honea, Jake Nickens, Julia Olson, Christian Nickens, Zach Steele and Olivia Steele; 10 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Melvin Blalock, Aubrey Blalock, Merrill Blalock, and Bert Blalock; and two sisters, Wilma Aucoin and Debra Moritz.
The family would like to thank the staff of Liberty Community Living Center.
