Virginia Terrell Moak, 88, of McComb and formerly of Brookhaven, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at Meadville Convalescent Home.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. today in Pike Memorial Gardens in McComb. The Rev. Vann Windom will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Virginia was born Oct. 9, 1932, in McComb to George Terrell and Hazel Terrell.
She was a member of West McComb Baptist Church, where she was involved in many activities when she was able. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by those who loved and knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rex Moak; and a sister, Bonnie Terrell.
She is survived by her sons, Paul Moak and Tina of Brookhaven and Mark Moak and Carmen of Summit; a sister, Francis Reeves of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Amanda Chapman (Michael), Christopher Moak (Jenny), Heather Parker, Holly Wright (Stephen) and Dylan Jones (Haley); great-grandchildren, Emily Chapman, Mac Chapman, Connor Letchworth, Theodore Letchworth, Ethan Waldrop, Kinsley Parker, Vera Katherine Jones and Oliver Wright; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a heart association charity of your choice.
