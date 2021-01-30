Sandra Sue Carter, 54, of Kinzers, Pa., died Jan. 16, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Sunday until services at 11 at Peoples Undertaking Co., McComb, with the Rev. Mark Burton officiating and burial in Jones Chapel Church Cemetery.
Sandra was born Aug. 27, 1966, in Pike County to Lenora Carter and the late Clifton Carter.
She worked at Urban Outfitters in Gap, Pa. She was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Magnolia under Pastor Edgar Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Cleopatra Carter.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Jermaine Turner; her mother, Lenora Carter; three sisters, Sherry, Millett and Penny Carter; two great-nieces, Makayla and Brihanna; one brother, Tony Daniels; and eight nephews, Patrick, Nicholas, Antwoin, Cortez, Montavius, L Anthony, Eugene Jr. and Donovan.
