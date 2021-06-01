Bessie Phelps Lambert went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2021, at age 80 in Tylertown. She had been a resident of Diversicare for almost four years.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Sharkey Funeral Home and continues 9 a.m. Wednesday at Navilla Baptist Church on Old Highway 24 with services at 11, followed by burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Trent Bilbo and George Phelps will officiate. Pallbearers are William Pannell, Carl Linton, Carey Lambert, Darren Lambert, Les Fortenberry, Red Biggart, Gabe Sullivan and Matthew Woolbert.
Feel free to wear purple, Bessie’s favorite color, if you have it, as we celebrate her life. Masks are requested to be worn.
Bessie was born on June 3, 1940, in McComb. She attended Fernwood High School and was a bookkeeper at McCrory's, White's, West Building Materials, Blossman, Thrift Home Care and Pump & Save.
When she and DG Lambert first married, they owned Lamberts’ Grocery in Magnolia, where she cut meat and cheese for lunches for the local workers and sold penny candy from the large candy display to the local kids who rode down on their bikes to get candy, Moon Pies and a Coke.
She was a band mom and athletic supporter, attending many football, baseball and softball games. She was devoted mom and grandmother. She would sometimes “sneak off” before the days of cellphones with her best friend, Martha McKinley, and no one knew what they got into.
She also loved camping and went for two-week vacations every summer when her children were young. The camping days ended abruptly when she and DG accidentally left one of the children in a service station in New Mexico. (The child was quickly returned to her family.) She visited many areas of the United States, but her dream vacation to Hawaii was made possible by her cousin Martha Dillon.
Bessie loved Jesus and took every opportunity to share his love with everyone she met. She was a dedicated, lifelong member of Navilla Baptist Church, where she taught GAs, Sunday School, Discipleship Training, Vacation Bible School and Bible Drill. She enjoyed being around youth and was on the Youth Committee.
Bessie, to her own children’s disbelief, played Santa at church. They only found out this information this week. She worked in the nursery and held and spoiled every child that came through. She loved singing in the choir and still remembered the words to the songs even after her stroke.
Bessie lit up every room she entered and never met a stranger. She loved dancing and taught many co-workers and friends to do the twist and line dance. She also enjoyed reading, listening to Elvis Presley, playing card games, especially canasta with her good friend Mary Evelyn Linton, putting together puzzles, and playing dominos and bunco (often accused of, but never caught, cheating).
Bessie enjoyed making beautiful birthday and wedding cakes. She knew every restaurant within driving distance and loved “Fat City.” She believed she was a matchmaker, attempting to match many couples, mostly unsuccessfully. She was an avid reader and even read books aloud to her children, so they could complete their assignments in school. She also loved playing (if you call both of them sleeping in the recliner playing) with her pets Bob, who was the favorite, Harry, and granddog Fritz, all dachshunds.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, DG Lambert; parents George Christopher Phelps and Anner Evelyn Phelps; siblings Irby, Cullen, Lloyd, Mary Lou Avery and Phyllis Sullivan; and best friend Martha McKinley.
She is survived by her children, Jackie (Tom Clark), Daniel (Holly), and Greg (Gwen); grandchildren Jessica, Hal (Stephanie) Niemeyer, Trae, Faith, Kye Lambert, Matthew and William Woolbert, and Seth Lambert; great grandsons Eli Niemeyer and Riley Woolbert; brother Chris (Judy); special nephew George Irby (Beth); sisters-in-law Joan Lambert, Janice Phelps; brother-in-law Paul Sullivan; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She will be missed by her Diversicare Family, including her very good friend Terry Falks and all the other staff and residents who made her days exciting.
