Mary Jean Hampton, 68, formerly of Magnolia (Amite County), passed away in Hattiesburg on Sept. 2, 2019.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 2556 Pilgrim Rest Road, Magnolia.
She was the daughter of Reid and Ethel Ray Dillon Hampton.
