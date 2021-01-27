William Brevard “Bill” Breckenridge, 84, passed away at his home on Jan. 24, 2021, following a valiant struggle with health problems for several years.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday at Whittington Cemetery in Amite County with the Rev. Mike Morris and Dr. David Millican officiating. The family respectfully requests that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing.
Mr. Breckenridge was born Jan. 23, 1937, in Tallulah, La., to the late William Brevard Breckenridge and Bessie Slayton Breckenridge.
Bill grew up in New Orleans, where he graduated from Warren Easton High School, and was also a graduate of Northeast Louisiana State College at Monroe, now ULM. He retired from the oil and gas industry after many years.
He was a long-time member of Tangipahoa Baptist Church. Friends and family members will miss the unique gift Bill had of making everyone he knew feel important. He never met a stranger and never forgot a new friend, always exhibiting his generous, compassionate nature.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Patty Barron Breckenridge; two sons, William Brevard “Trey” Breckenridge III and his wife Sharon, and Paul Barron Breckenridge and his wife Adina; one grandson, Reid; three granddaughters, Becca, Anna and Jayne Anne; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cherrie and Garry Randall.
Pallbearers will be Garry Randall, Reid Breckenridge, Jeffrey Clark, Brad Clark, the Hon. David Strong, Chris Sassone, Joe Kyzar and Dr. Andy Watson.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Hospice Compassus for its kindness and compassionate care during the last weeks of his life and especially to the wonderful, loving sitters who attended to all of his needs — Bobby Bates, Verline Nichols and Mary Jackson.
