Billy Dykes, 81, of Fernwood, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away March 26, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.
A private family graveside service will be held Monday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of all arrangements.
Billy was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Magnolia, to the late Oscar and Carey Frances McDaniel Dykes.
He was married to the late Mary O’Neal Dykes. They raised three sons, Neal, Bill and Jason.
Billy retired from the frozen foods department of Jitney Jungle and attended Central Baptist Church of McComb, where he was a member. He enjoyed social outings and visiting with friends. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary O’Neal; and his three sisters, Lucille Lucas, Quida Conerly and Vera May Daniels.
He is survived by his three sons, Bill Dykes and wife Jessica, Neal Dykes and wife Denise, and Jason Dykes; along with six grandchildren, nieces and nephews
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.