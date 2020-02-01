Jimmy Glen Green, 72, of Summit, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at his residence.
Services will be announced at a later time. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Green was born July 29, 1947, to Eva Nell Woodall and the late Robert L. Green in McComb.
Jimmy was a machine operator at American Box as well as a proud military veteran, having served in both Vietnam and Korea with the United States Army.
He was a member of Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed being in the Odds and Ends Sunday School Class and the Men’s Club. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 14. He enjoyed word search puzzles and watching football games, his favorite team being the New Orleans Saints.
Mr. Green was a loving son, brother, friend and brother-in-law who was always willing to help anybody and would give his last dollar to anyone in need.
Preceding him in death were his father and his two brothers, Don and Billy Green.
Surviving Mr. Green is his mother and his brother, Dale R. Green and wife Brenda, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wicker, Larry Richardson, Dawson Wicker, Richard McKenzie, Gavin Wicker and Danny McGaugh.
Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class, Odds and Ends.
A special thank you to St. Luke Hospice and St. Luke Home Health, also to special caregivers Jessica, Dimple, Wyatt Rushing, Tomeka and Kayla, with a very special thank-you to the church family of Johnston Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mr. Green’s name to Johnston Chapel U.M.C. or St. Luke’s Hospice.
