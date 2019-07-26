Sister Marie Christine Hippler, 88, died July 23, 2019, in Metairie, La.
Morning prayer for Sister Marie Christine and visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Chatawa. The Eucharistic Celebration will follow at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Suresh Thirumalareddy, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Chatawa Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Rita (Sister Marie Christine) was born Feb. 7, 1931, in New Orleans. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Joseph and Christine Wursteisen) Hippler. She had an older and a younger brother.
Rita attended the elementary and secondary schools in Redemptorist Parish, New Orleans.
On graduating from high school she entered the candidature of the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1947. She continued her education at Notre Dame College in St. Louis. She was received into the congregation and given the name Marie Christine. She pronounced her vows in 1950.
She educated youth in middle and upper grades in St. Louis, in New Orleans and its suburbs, and in Brookhaven. Christine joined the staff of Redeemer High School in New Orleans in 1982. She served there until Hurricane Katrina caused the closing of the school in 2005. In her retirement she was active among the people in communities in which she lived.
Her death was sudden on the morning of July 23.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Shirley Trosclair; and brother, Joseph.
She is survived by her sister, Mae Leaveau of New Orleans; and her brother Gerard of Whittier, Calif.
Pallbearers are from the Charles R. Brill Council of the Knights of Columbus.
