Roosevelt Ramsey, 80, of McComb, died March 1, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Craft Funeral Home with the Rev. Leonard Sinclair officiating. Burial is in Greenwood North Cemetery, McComb.
Mr. Ramsey was born Oct. 18, 1940, to Willie and Bessie Ramsey in McComb.
He graduated from Burglund High School in 1959.
Mr. Ramsey married Hellen Ramsey in 1964 and fathered his first son, Keith Ramsey, in 1966 and later his second son, Kevin Ramsey, in 1978.
He received an associate degree form Coahoma Junior College and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Alcorn A&M College in 1974, where he pledged with the illustrious Alpha Phi Alpha Inc. fraternity.
Mr. Ramsey, also a military veteran, served in the U.S. Army for 10 years, with one of those years being served abroad in Korea.
After his military stretch he returned to Jackson, where he earned his master’s degree in secondary education and administration in 1980 From Jackson State University.
Mr. Ramsey began his educational career in the Magee School District in 1975 as a high school teacher at Magee High School. He spent six years teaching within the district as a science teacher before accepting his first principal position in the Durant School District. Over the next four years, Roosevelt Ramsey served as a high school building principal in more than six other school districts.
In 2012, Mr. Ramsey retired from Quitman County School District as building principal. He ended his educational career with more than 30 years of service as a teacher, principal and dean of students in the college ranks.
His educational experiences afforded him the opportunity to collaborate with a diverse group of people to meet the common goal of increasing student achievement and well-being. His educational philosophy was based on his uncompromising belief that all students can learn, given a positive learning environment, strong and knowledgeable leadership, a committed and focused educational team, an encouraging community and a supportive family.
He was very well loved by all family members and friends. Mr. Ramsey had a beautiful smile to match his beautiful personality. He was known for best dress and smelling nice. He left a deep imprint in many lives.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Author and Charles Ramsey.
He is survived by his wife, Hellen Ramsey; two sons, Keith Ramsey and Kevin (Kizza) Ramsey; six sisters and two brothers, Willie B. Watkins, Dorothy Reed, Carroll (Leonard) St. Cyr, Louise Ramsey, Loretta Pittman, Gwendolyn Allen, Tommy Ramsey and Louis Ramsey.
