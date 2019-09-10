Wilma M. Hopf, a native of Canton, Ohio, and resident of Gloster, passed away Sept. 7, 2019 at Wilkinson County Senior Care in Centreville.
Visitation is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. Funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at Holy Family Catholic Church in Gloster at a later date following her burial in Canton.
She was born Oct. 16, 1920, in Canton. She was an X-ray technician for many years, and a devout Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Hopf; a son, Eldon Hopf; mother Edith Quinn; brother, Paul Quinn; and niece Jean Quinn Herwitt.
Mrs. Wilma is survived by a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hopf; grandson Chris Hopf; great-granddaughter Charlotte Hopf; and nephew, Richard Quinn and his wife Kay.
