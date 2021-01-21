Jessie Mae Robinson, 93, of McComb, died Jan. 11, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services for the family are Friday at St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery in Summit. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was born March 24, 1927, in Amite County to the late Frank and Fannie Miller Martin. She joined Rose Bower Missionary Baptist Church in Amite County as a child and later became a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Summit, where she remained a member until she departed this life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 70 years, Vernell Robinson Sr.; three brothers, Eddo “Joe” Martin, Charlie Martin and Frank Martin Jr.; five sisters, Bertha Martin Robsinon, Geneva Martin Woodard, Selena Gayden, Grace Martin and Lubertha Felder; a son, Jackie Robinson Sr.; and a granddaughter, Ayesha B. Otis.
Left to cherish her memories are seven sons, Larry Robinson and Charles (Wilma) Robinson of McComb, Eugene (Gwendolyn) Robinson and Eddie Paul Robinson of Detroit, Mich., Dellie C. (Hazel) Robinson of Vicksburg, Vernell (Heike) Robinson Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, and Dale Delass (Charita) Robinson of Biloxi; four daughters, Vergie Robinson and Fannie (Harry) Williams of McComb, Helen (Robert) Williams of Memphis, Tenn., and Marie (Reginald) White of Hanover, Md.; two step-daughters, Bobbie Jean Johnson of Columbia, Mo., and Lee Esther Butler of Jackson; 36 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.