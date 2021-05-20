Jimmie Vick, 87, of Smithdale died May 13, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Brown Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Joe Leavy officiating.
Mr. Vick was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Amite County to the late A.J. and Della Young Vick.
He was a retired lead supervisor at B.C. Rogers.
He was a member of Brown Chapel F.W.B. Church. He was the Enterprise-Journal 2006 Father of the Year and he loved farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Vick; one son, Leo Young; one daughter, Gloria Young Delco; and two brothers, his twin Simmie Vick and C.H. Butler.
Mr. Vick is survived by a daughter, Della Vick; two sons, Ray Vick and Johnnie (Alice) Vick; two sisters, Gloria Jones and Idiella Butler; a sister-in-law, Julia Butler; a brother-in-law, John Lee Carr; a devoted grandson, David Martin Jr.; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
