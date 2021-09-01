Ida Faye “Hannah” McGehee Railsback, 91, of McComb, passed away Aug. 27, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Ida was born May 8, 1930, in McComb to Emmett McGehee and Velma Richardson McGehee.
She was a member of First Christian Church, McComb, and Business and Professional Women’s Club.
She was a graduate of McComb High School and attended Southwest Mississippi Community College.
She worked for Selman’s Jewelry, Southern Bell Telephone Co. and McComb City Hall until her retirement as a deputy clerk.
Ida had a love for life. She could be found clapping, singing and having fun. Ida was a wonderful artist and was described as generous to a fault.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, William Perry “Poody” Railsback; brother, Emmett Madison McGehee; niece, Jeanne Wilkinson; nephew, Madison McGehee; a sister-in-law, Maudell Railsback; along with special friends, Mildred Heard and Emily Wakefield.
She is survived by her sister-in-law (whom she loved as a sister), Margie McGehee; nieces, Stacey Day, Valerie Easley, Denise Nix and Lisa Campbell along with their families; other relatives, Becky and Mark Lambrecht, John Godwin and Thomas Godwin; special friends, Samuel Thompson and Hazel Jean Newman; along with many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Mike Easley, Kent Allgood, Mike Godwin, Eddie Perkins, David Day and Taylor Byrd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PALS, 1071 Marks Road, McComb.
