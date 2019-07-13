Meredith Ann Carr Lenoir, 81, of Summit, passed away July 10, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
No services will be announced at this time. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Meredith was born Sept. 11, 1937, in McComb. She was the daughter of the late Meredith and Rosemary Russell Carr.
She was a retired insurance adjuster and a supporter of Central Baptist Church of McComb. She was a wonderful, perfect, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her dogs and enjoyed television. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph D. Lenoir Jr.; one daughter, Joann Powell; and one brother, Tommy Carr.
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Schmahl and her husband Matthew of Summit; one sister, Betty Allred of McComb; two grandchildren, Katina Williams of Phoenix and Christopher J. Pope of Wilmington, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Thomas Norris and Stormie Renee Pope; with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS (Pike Animal League Shelter), 1071 Mary’s Drive, McComb, MS 39648 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or email donors@stjude.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.