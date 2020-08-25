Marie Evelyn Causey Porter, 80, of McCall Creek, passed away at her residence on Aug. 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation was 9 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11 at Concord Baptist Church in Franklin County. Rev. Matt Emfinger and Rev. Tony Mullins officiated, and burial was in Concord Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb was in charge of arrangements.
Marie was born Oct. 11, 1939, in Amite County to the late Lewis and Evelyn Hazelwood Causey.
Marie was a homemaker and a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had worked for the Summit Sun newspaper, where she was proud to work with John and Mary Cain. She also worked for A&P Grocery and Jays Drive-In. She was a proud member of the Liberty High School Class of 1958 and was a faithful, serving member of Concord Baptist Church. She loved socializing with friends at Ebenezer on senior meal night and also loved to collect butterflies and take care of her chickens. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents,; her husband, Randolph “Pete” Porter; two sisters and their husbands, Virginia Duck (Thomas) and Hilda Morgan (Robert Lee); five brothers, Paul Causey, David Causey, Robert Causey, Ike Causey, Burton Causey and his wife Barbara; one sister-in-law, Helen Howard (Bill); two brothers-in-law, Donald Porter (Pearl) and Dupree Porter (Elaine).
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Wallace (Bryan); two sisters-in-law, Betty Causey and Jackie Causey; one granddaughter, Megan Wallace; and a host of nieces, nephews, special neighbors and three fur pups, Buddy, Lexi May and Red.
Pallbearers were Jeff Causey, Mason Conerly, Terry Causey, Wayne Johnston, Melvin Morgan and Stan Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.