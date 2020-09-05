Mary Jane O’Quin, 71, passed from this life on Aug. 30, 2020, at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare with her loving family by her side.
Graveside service is 11 a.m. today at Silver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, McComb, with the Rev. Tommy Purvis officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. O’Quin was born Oct. 21, 1948, in McComb to Farrol Dean Hollomon and Carolyn Belle Ricks Hollomon.
She enjoyed caring for her family, traveling and spending time with her beloved pets. After many years of managing various retail stores, she devoted her time to providing care for her parents.
Mrs. O’Quin was a member of First Baptist Church of McComb. She was a loving wife and took great pride in her two children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Buell W. O’Quin.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Michelle Walton of Newnan, Ga,; son, M. Dean Alexander and wife Leslie of Brookhaven; brother, Farrol Dean “Bud” Hollomon Jr. and wife Debbie of Jackson; and a host of family and friends.
The family requests memorials be made in her name to The Miss Mattie Foundation, P.O. Box 445, McComb, MS 39649; or PALS Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 167, McComb, MS 39649.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
